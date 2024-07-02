PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.02.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.