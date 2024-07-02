Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Expands By 20.4%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance
Shares of SMXWW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. SMX has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
