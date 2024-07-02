Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.1% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $237,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $21,906,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $456.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $457.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.11 and a 200-day moving average of $410.15.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

