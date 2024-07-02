SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SLR Investment Price Performance
SLRC opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $870.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment
Insider Transactions at SLR Investment
In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SLR Investment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
