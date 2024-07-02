Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Steel Connect Price Performance

Steel Connect stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.18. Steel Connect has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

In related news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 701,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $6,893,248.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,743.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 946,159 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,857 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Connect by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

