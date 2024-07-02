TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 77,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

