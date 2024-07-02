Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Update

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 168,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Talphera Stock Performance

Shares of TLPH opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.34. Talphera has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talphera will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Talphera in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Featured Stories

