Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,742,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,842,000 after buying an additional 165,662 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,169,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,957,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 319,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,344 shares of company stock worth $23,920,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $186.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

