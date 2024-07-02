Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $201.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

