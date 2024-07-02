Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,159 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 103.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 179,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Mosley Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 277,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

