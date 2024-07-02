Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rises By 26.4%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

