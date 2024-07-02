Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.5% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,239. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.