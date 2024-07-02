Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,540 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

