Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 42,978 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $21.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

