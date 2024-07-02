Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PECO opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

