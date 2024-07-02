Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

