Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,182.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,466,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

