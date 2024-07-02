Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

