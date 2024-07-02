Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HSUN opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

