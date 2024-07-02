Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

