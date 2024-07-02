Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

