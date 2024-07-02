Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,201,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,405 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0991 per share. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

