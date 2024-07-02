Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

