iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.94.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.