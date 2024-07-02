Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Drops By 16.0%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,934,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VinFast Auto Price Performance
VinFast Auto stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $93.00.
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VinFast Auto
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VinFast Auto
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.