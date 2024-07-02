Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Drops By 16.0%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,934,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

VFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

