Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) CFO Kevin L. Thompson Acquires 317 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin L. Thompson purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $12,496.14. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

