Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 55,488 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $3,421.44.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CCCS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after buying an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316,381 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
