Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 55,488 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $3,421.44.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after buying an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316,381 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

