Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous Acquires 3,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Tyler Brous purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,088 shares in the company, valued at $928,543.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of STTK opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $189.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

