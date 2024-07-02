Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,878 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 31.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 68.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $266,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 111.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 92,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.