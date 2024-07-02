United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $640.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.32. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $638.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

