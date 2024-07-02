Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

