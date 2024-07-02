Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 30,090 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

