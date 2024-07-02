iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 706,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

