Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 49,978 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,978 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.