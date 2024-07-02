Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,409,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,733,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

