Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $260.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

