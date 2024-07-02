Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 139,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 851,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $329.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

