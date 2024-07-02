Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

