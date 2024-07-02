Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,688 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 476,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

