Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 892 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $246.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.02. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $258.12.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

