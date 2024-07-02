Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

