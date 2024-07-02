2,913 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

