Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $220,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

