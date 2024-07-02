Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,582 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.