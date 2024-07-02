Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,550 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

DAPP stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

