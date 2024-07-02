Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 678 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.