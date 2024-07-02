Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 179,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. The stock has a market cap of $831.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

