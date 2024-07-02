Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,792. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

