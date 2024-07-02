Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 328 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

