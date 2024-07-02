Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,275,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.