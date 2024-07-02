Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,275,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.